Here's when Prabhas, Shraddha's 'Saaho' will release

cast of 'Saaho' unveiled the first look and announced release date of the film. The film, which stars and Kapoor in the lead roles, is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, this year (Independence Day).

The 'Ek Villain' announced the release date of the film by sharing the first look poster on her account.

The poster features the Telugu superstar, who looks quite intense and captivating. The ultra cool sunglasses, black leather jacket, the actor's fierce look, and intriguing eyes are the highlights of the poster, which will surely leave the fans wanting for more. A hashtag # started trending minutes after the poster released.

"This Independence Day, say with us. The biggest action movie ever made in returns on 15th August 2019. Here is the first look poster," captioned the post.

On Monday, made an interesting announcement about his upcoming film. The megastar took to his account and posted a short clip in which he asked his fans to get ready for a little surprise.

Earlier, the makers had released 'Shades of Chapter 2' on the occasion of Shraddha's birthday (March 3). The video features glimpses of a power-packed action-filled world with amazing sound effects. The teaser begins with a lot of villains firing guns and a few seconds into the video, enters Prabhas, who fights against them without any weapons or guns. The video later introduces Shraddha, who looks fierce, intense and beautiful in a red outfit. is shown to be reluctant on whether to shoot or not but soon lifts the gun and fires.

The makers had released the first chapter of 'Shades of Saaho' on Prabhas' birthday, which gave a sneak-peak into the maddening in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the action film. It had also revealed Prabhas's all-new, stylish look from the film.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho', which also marks Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country.

The film is touted as an ultra-modern action flick that will feature Shraddha performing some daredevil action stunts.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and in pivotal roles. The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth.

Shraddha also has other in her kitty including 'Street Dancer', 'Chhichhore' and Bhushan Kumar's biopic on Indian

