Here's when Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Prasthanam' will release

The makers of Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Prasthanam' revealed the release date of the film on Wednesday.

The movie, which is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name, is helmed by Deva Katta and will hit theatres on September 30 this year.

Dutt announced the release date of the film on his Twitter handle along with a motion poster.

"A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019," he captioned the post.

The motion picture starts with a lavish velvety chair built upon a golden gun.

Other than Bollywood's 'Khalnayak', the flick will also star Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey, film critic Taran Adarsh said on Twitter.

'Prasthanam,' which went on the floors last year, will also mark the return of the Dutt to Bollywood in the capacity of a producer. His last production venture was the 2011 film 'Rascals'.

'Prasthanam' was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'. The actor was last seen in 'Kalank,' a period drama set in pre-independent India.

