Mahesh Bhatt wraps up first schedule of 'Sadak 2'

The first shooting schedule of directorial " 2" has been completed, and is convinced something "special" is taking shape.

" 2" is sequel to hit 1991 film "Sadak", a romantic thriller, which featured and

Pooja, also a part of the sequel, took to on Thursday and wrote: "And it's a wrap for our first schedule of ' 2'. You know you're onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set. Thank you to the entire crew for everything and more."

The first leg of the film was shot in

"Sadak 2" will see Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's after almost two decades. The film also features actors Alia Bhatt, and

While commencing the shoot, Alia had said she was petrified.

"Today is Day 1 of 'Sadak 2'. And that's my father, now also my director, I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again.

"But from everything I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand new journey! And what a journey it's going to be," Alia had posted on

The film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

--IANS

sim/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)