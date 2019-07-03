Quentin Tarantino opens up about retiring after making 10 films

Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino really meant what he said about his retirement plans from filmmaking. For years now, the Oscar-winning director has said that he will step away from the director's chair after directing 10 films.

Ahead of the release of his ninth film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', Tarantino confirmed that his filmmaking career is coming to an end soon, reported Fox News.

The 56-year-old director told GQ Australia, as cited by Fox News that he is at the "end of the road" making films and plans to follow his other creative interests. He stated that he feels he has given everything he could to the movies.

"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies," he said.

The 'Inglourious Basterds' director said that he may step away sooner if his next film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is "really well-received."

"Maybe I'll stop right now! Maybe I'll stop while I'm ahead. We'll see," he said.

Brad Pitt, who features in Tarantino's upcoming film, told the outlet that the five-time Oscar winner was "dead serious" but has "other plans."

"No, I don't think he's bluffing at all. I think he's dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we're not going to have to say goodbye for a long time," Pitt said.

Rumour has it that Tarantino is working on the script for a possible R-rated 'Star Trek' film with producer J.J. Abrams, but it's unclear if that will be his self-imposed tenth and final directorial film.

"The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' we'll pick up talking about it again," he told Slash Film last month, as cited by Fox News.

The upcoming film received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film also stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is slated to release in India on August 9, this year.

