Wishes pour in for Ranveer Singh as he turns 34

As Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh rings in his 34th birthday today, scores of celebrities flooded the social media with wishes for the actor.

The first came from his upcoming film '83' director Kabir Khan who shared a picture on Instagram, striking a pose with the birthday boy and his wife Deepika Padukone. The director penned a heartfelt note for the actor and complimented him for his "incredible commitment and dedication."

"Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh '83 is one of those once in a lifetime experiences and I'm so glad you are the one stepping into Kapil Dev's shoes for me. There is no way I would have pulled this one off without your incredible commitment and dedication. Your infectious enthusiasm motivates the team every day. So here's to yet another year of brilliance from you... sorry @deepikapadukone but I had no other photo of Ranveer and me together," he wrote.

Ranveer's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-actors Shefali Shah and Anil Kapoor who essayed the role of his parents in the film also extended their birthday wishes.

Shefali shared a picture from the film's promotion on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Ran. Much love."

Anil tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Tiger!!! Ranveer Singh! Always keeping your eyes on the prize & not giving up until you achieve it! The do or die attitude is inspiring! Love this look! Have a great year! Lots of love!"

Alia Bhatt who shared screen space with the actor in 'Gully Boy' shared a picture with Ranveer on her Instagram story and called him "Tutu".

"My most amazing brilliant Tutu...May you continue to shine and dazzle...You make us laugh, smile, jump and cheer every time you walk into a room, the big screen or our hearts!!! Happy Birthday You special one..." she captioned the picture.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a selfie with the actor and wrote, "Happy Bday Mr Singh."

Wishing her 'Lootera' co-star, Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Instagram, "Hapiesssst Birthday to my crazy Lootera Baba Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer who is known for his unique sartorial sense was wished by Zoya Akhtar in a hilarious manner. The filmmaker shared a picture of a queen with a tagline, 'dress for the job you want' and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ranveer, don't ever stop being you. Love-Kiss-Miss."

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of the 'Padmavat' actor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Happiest birthday Ranveer Singh. May all the love and joy you give to others come back to you multiplied."

Dia Mirza wished the actor saying: "Happy Birthday @RanveerOfficial!!! You just keep raising the bar, you force of nature. Love love love always."

Siddhant Chaturvedi who shared screen space with the actor in 'Gully Boy' posted a throwback picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh! Bittoo se Murad tak har Kirdaar itne alag, par Dil wahi.[?] Love you Bhai!"

Earlier today, Ranveer shared the first look from his upcoming film '83.' The actor, who is stepping into the shoes of ace cricketer Kapil Dev, who led team India to World Cup victory in 1983, wrote on Twitter, "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV."

In the picture, an intense-looking Ranveer, sporting a white jersey, is seen spinning the ball, depicting an uncanny resemblance with the former Indian skipper.

'83' is based on Kapil Dev, who not only lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 but also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. It also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

