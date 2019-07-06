Here's Mariah Carey's secret of taking the perfect selfie

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey who is known for rocking social media with her flawless snaps has now revealed the secret behind those perfect pictures.

We figured out from her recent social media post that the key to those exemplary clicks is good lighting which makes all the difference.

The 49-year-old pop star posted a photo of her squatting in a lovely red dress beside a small popcorn stand to take in the most flattering light possible for her perfect selfie.

"Finding my light," Carey captioned the post on Twitter.

Her post, like always, garnered praises from fans and followers on social media.

"You ARE the light," wrote one fan. "Queen of finding perfect selfie lighting. Bad lighting? We don't know her," wrote another.

The actress was last seen giving a surprise performance during the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival. She was sporting a long sparkly black dress paired with a diamond headband and bangle.

