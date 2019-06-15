Dia Mirza shares issues she faced while shooting for 'Kaafir'

Dia along with an array of stars attended the special screening of her 'Kaafir' on Friday. Mirza, who is playing the role of a Pakistani woman, is making her digital debut with the series.

After impressing the fans with her stellar performance in films, the is all set to enthral the fans with her magical performance once again.

The spoke about the hurdles and challenges she faced while shooting for the series. "I was really excited about the new project and more than that I was happy that the series was initially to filmed in But unfortunately due to the 'Pulwama problems' we just couldn't shoot there," she said.

"We were denied shooting permission in Then we had to begin shooting in Himachal which is also known as mini and which is near the border. So we shot in Sangla and Kalpa villages," she added.

The story, written by Bhavani Iyer, breaks the stereotypes and mentality of the people regarding cast and religion. The actor revealed she was also questioned on playing the character of a Pakistani woman.

"The storyline of the addresses the prejudices that people hold. When people come to me and asks if I fear playing the character of a Pakistani woman amid tensions between our neighbouring country, I would say that the series is something which will hammer the mentality of the people against such preconceived notions."

Apart from Dia, the series streaming on Zee5, also stars The series is directed by Sonam Nair.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in her next which will be a historical drama, written by Bhawani Iyer and directed by Nikkhil Advani.

