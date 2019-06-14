Hexaware acquires US-based Mobiquity for $182 million

IT consulting firm on Friday announced the acquisition of US-based for 182 million dollars (about Rs 1,260 crore) to expand its cloud and automation service offerings.

With a global presence across three continents, Mobiquity is one of the largest independent customer experience consulting firms that specialises in creating multi-channel digital experiences using It creates digital products for well-known global brands like Amazon Web Services, Rabobank, Philips, Wawa, Backbase and Otsuka.

"Mobiquity strengthens two of our key strategic offerings: cloudify everything and customer experience transformation," said CEO,

"We are seeing a strong demand for these capabilities. With this acquisition, we will be able to further accelerate our contributions to our customers' growth. Both Hexaware and Mobiquity have created very strong impact for their clients and have a mutually complementing position," he said in a statement.

Mobiquity's said he is excited about the growth prospects. "Joining hands with Hexaware gives us added scale, a broader portfolio of offerings that are relevant to our clients' digital journeys, and the opportunity to strengthen the Mobiquity brand."

Mobiquity adds to Hexaware's global delivery footprint with its centres in Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Amsterdam, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)