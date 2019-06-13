Indian Law Firm M/S Solicis Lex enhancing its presence worldwide

Mumbai-based Indian firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on the global map.

It currently has an approximate strength of 150 lawyers across seven cities in and having associates in eight countries namely USA, Israel, China, UAE, UK, Bahrain, Canada, and It is likely to expand to Australia, and the EU soon.

Priya Turakhia, wife of a Chartered Accountant, has recently joined as a partner of M/S Solicis Lex. Turakhia, the mother of famous/renowned 'Turakhia Brothers', Serial Entrepreneurs who sold off Media.net, an company, founded with personal investments in 2010, to Chinese Investors for a whopping USD 900 million in August 2016. A consortium led by Zhiyong Zhang, of Beijing Miteno Communication Technology, bought the company.

Ameet Mehta, Founder and Partner of M/s Solicis Lex, is not only a but also an and MBA Graduate and a student of and School.

The firm practices in Civil, Criminal, Immigration, RERA, Conveyance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Infrastructure, Media, Family Laws, IPR and Trademark, Consumer, Banking, Cyber Law, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Arbitration, Investment Banking, Direct and Indirect Tax Planning and Management, Wealth Preservation and Protection Services etc.

The firm has consistently not only maintained but also enhanced its goodwill and brand in most of its areas of practice and has slowly moved up the ladder to increase their market share.

The trends of Indian and International Law Firms' Mergers and Acquisitions and Diversification have been becoming more and more frequent with each passing year.

While has seen many churning of Law Firms in recent times, Law Firms are considering merging /acquiring/diversifying to enhance the value of their firm and ensure its growth for their organisation. Beyond due diligence, there is a hefty amount of inner searching and deliberation that is normally conducted before making any long-term commitment to / for a law firm.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)