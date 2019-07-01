High School, Intermediate examinations to begin on Feb 18 next year: UP Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Monday said that High School and Intermediate Examinations for the current academic year will begin from February 18, 2020.

"The High School and Intermediate examinations will start on February 18, 2020. The High School Examinations will end on March 3 while Intermediate examinations will end on March 6," he said while addressing a press conference.

The Deputy Chief Minister also promised that this time the evaluation will be done in 10 days.

"Around 50 lakh students are expected to take the examination in 2020," he said while claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government ensured during the last year examinations that no unfair means (cheating, copying) were used.

