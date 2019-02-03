People will hold PM responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who is on the fourth day of indefinite hunger strike, said people will hold Modi responsible if anything were to happen to him.

Speaking to ANI, 81-year-old Hazare said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happened to me, people will hold responsible."

Under the banner of ' Satyagraha', the launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as the Modi government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him... Similarly, in Lokayukta a and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare had told ANI earlier.

