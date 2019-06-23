Himachal Pradesh: 2 bikers dead in rockslide accident in Kinnaur

-
Two bikers died on spot in a rockslide accident on Sunday morning when they were driving in Kinnaur district's Kashang Nala.
According to Reckong Peo police, both the victims were tourists, riding their bike towards Kaza when the incident took place at around 06:00 am. They were both residents of Punjab's Zirakpur.
The victims have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Uttamchand. Their families have been informed about the accident.
The police have recovered the dead bodies and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem.
