New [India], June 23 (ANI): With the epidemical breakout of Acute Syndrome (AES) in Bihar, Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will soon study the actual cause behind the syndrome which is listed under 'unknown category'.

The project scheduled to begin next month is funded by the Union and Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) as part of CSR activity.

& Advanced Research For Childhood Neurodevelopmental Disorders, AIIMS, will be looking after 11 projects to find out how these acute and sub-acute syndromes are caused.In the study, chronic encephalopathy/ syndrome affecting children from 1 month to 18 years of age will be the focus.

While speaking to ANI, Sheffali Gulati, of Child Neurology Division, Department of Paediatrics AIIMS, said, "We have to treat the cases of as following the disease, every year mortality rate goes high. This study would help us to know the exact cause behind this."

"We will be doing a plethora of tests and cover most of the viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites and To deal with cases caused by intake of Litchi, we may add a metabolic screen to understand the aetiology comprehensively," Dr Gulati said.

Comprehensive profile study is crucial because as patients coming to AIIMS with AES are not only from or but also include the SAARC region, he added.

"The cases of AES might be linked to litchi but the can be caused by a whole plethora of and encelophaty situations," he said.

Children, who are getting affected due to AES, are mostly malnourished, he stressed.

"Children of litchi pickers go to the field and eat the unripe fruit. Unripe litchis contain toxins that can cause extremely low blood sugar. They do not have glycogen reserve. The hot weather adds to the loss of water in litchis," Gulati said.

In this particular project, viruses including dengue, chikungunya, malaria, herpes, Japanese B encephalitis, meningitis, E coli, H influenza, etc will be studied.

As per the latest official figure, 128 children died due to AES in this year, highest since 1993.

