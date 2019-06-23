Delhi Police arrests one in Dwarka couple murder case

police have arrested a man in connection to a couple getting stabbed to death in their residence at Garden extension, on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vishal, had a liking for the couple's daughter and murdered her parents to get them out of the way. First, he allegedly attacked and murdered the wife, (47) using a knife and then her husband (51). The daughter, however, was unaware of the crime.

He is said to have grown close to the family after he helped them to get rented accommodation in the city and had been living with them since last year.

Police had arrested on Saturday and their suspicion was said to be confirmed after they had analysed Vishal's call record details.

Police had received a PCR call on Saturday from the daughter after she found her parents sustained multiple injuries on their neck and stomach after reaching her residence in the evening. The police team tried to shift the duo to the hospital but ambulance declared them brought dead.

The couple is survived by a son and a daughter aged, 22 and 27, respectively.

