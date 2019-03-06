Olectra-BYD launches 40 (12-meter) electric buses in Hyderabad

Olectra- inducted 40 (12-meter) electric buses into the fleet of State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) here on Tuesday.

With this, the company has become the first EV company in the country to cross the milestone of having over 100 electric buses commercially plying successfully on Indian roads and TSRTC to deploy the largest fleet of electric buses by any State Transport Utility (STU) in the country

Olectra- now has 108 electric buses, the largest fleet across the states and cities of Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, and now

With the induction of 40 Electric Buses of 12-meter length, has enabled State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to deploy the largest fleet of electric buses by any State Transport Utility (STU) in the country, a company release said.

These 40 electric buses will ferry people to the from various locations in the city.

On an average, there are 10 trips (one side) being made at the points daily where the buses will be deployed and ferry around 4.7 lakh passengers on monthly basis, the release said.

The technologically advanced, zero emission, low sound electric buses with kneeling mechanism were launched from the here in the presence of for Transport, Roads & Buildings and - TSRTC and Managing and BYD Asia Pacific Liu Xueliang, and other senior officials.

Department of Heavy Industries, Government of has sanctioned incentives for roll out of these 40 electric buses by TSRTC under FAME scheme. Only last week, the government announced FAME II scheme with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crores to incentivise the adoption of EVs in the country including 7,000 electric buses over 3 years. It will give a much-needed boost to the ecosystem and enable more STUs to deploy eBuses in their fleet.

The 12-meter air-conditioned low floor buses have a capacity of 39+1 (driver) seats and supported by Monocoque Chassis. To offer convenience to specially-abled and senior citizens while boarding or getting down from the bus, it offers Kneeling Mechanism.

To address the safety requirements, eBuzz K9 is equipped to offer protection from short circuit, over temperature function and lightening.

