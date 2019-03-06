Telangana: 23-year-old woman climbs cell tower after lover rejected her marriage proposal

A 23-year-old woman has climbed on cell tower on Tuesday demanding justice after her lover for nine years started ignoring her following his with another woman.

Talking to ANI, Raghavender Rao, Kakatiya University Police Station, Warangal Urban, said: "Today, in the morning hours, a 23-year-old woman, named D Malika has climbed to cell tower demanding justice. Malika was in a relationship with N Babu for the last nine years and decided to marry each other earlier. But since last few days, Babu was ignoring Malika after he got engaged with another woman."

Rao said after constant effort the woman was rescued and brought to police station.

Babu's parents were called to the police station and were counselled to fix his with Malika.

"We have also called N Babu and his parents and counselled them to get him married to Malika as they were in a relationship. Babu's parents agreed to get him married to Malika," Rao said.

Later, Maliks was sent back to her home.

