Hyderabad: Family protests alleging kidney of patient removed without their knowledge

members of patient staged a protest at in on Tuesday alleging that the Kidney of the patient was removed without their knowledge by the doctors while operating on a in his stomach.

"On February 26, we admitted my brother in after he was having a in his stomach. A team of doctors said the can be removed from his stomach and he will be fine. Yesterday around 11a.m., Dr. and his team has operated my brother and they said they have removed the tumour and he will get conscious in a few hours. But today morning he was kept on life support machine as his condition was critical," brother of the patient said.

He added, "When we asked the doctor about the condition of my brother then we were told that one kidney was also removed as it got infected due to the tumour."

"How can they remove kidney without informing us. We demand justice," the patient's brother added.

According to police officials, a few visitors of the patient has staged a protest at stating that the patient's kidney was removed by doctors without prior information.

"Immediately we reached the spot and brought the situation into control. As of now, we have not received any official complaint from the of the patient. If they file a complaint with us, we will register a case and take up the investigation," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)