BJP set to win all four seats in HP as leading over 2.35 la'

-
ALSO READ
Himachal: Amit Shah to address three poll rallies in May
Vote to strengthen democracy: Himachal CM
Filing of papers for Himachal polls begins Monday
Bill to make Sanskrit Himachal Pradesh's second official language passed
Himachal Pradesh: 53,30,154 voters will vote in 7730 polling stations on May 19, says additional CEO
-
The ruling BJP is leading in all the four Lok Sabha seats- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla - in Himachal Pradesh, a state election officer said.
In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop of BJP was leading by over 2,37000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress, he added.
Kangra: BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor of BJP was ahead by 3,05,000 votes against his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress.
Hamirpur: Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur of BJP was leading by over 2,93,000 votes against his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress, the official said.
Shimla seat: BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of BJP was forging ahead with 2,64,000 votes against his nearest rival Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU