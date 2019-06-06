HM Shah in all 8, PM Modi and Sithraman in 6, Rajnath in 2 Cabinet Committees

Among the eight key Cabinet committees reconstituted by the Centre on Wednesday, Home finds representation in all of them while is on-board 6 committees barring on Parliamentary Affairs and on Accommodation.

The lone having only and Shah on board is of the Cabinet.

of Finance, has been roped-in for six committees i.e. Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

On the other hand, finds his say in only two Committees i.e. and Considered one of the most significant cabinet committees, the also includes the Prime Minister, Shah, Sitharaman and Jaishankar apart from

of Road Transport and Highways, is in Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs,

(Independent Charge) of the and Minister of Steel , Dharmendra Pradhan is in and Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

While Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & & Industry is on-board 5 committees i.e. Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, and

Interestingly, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development and has found a place among Special Invitees in the Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development but has not found a place as a member in any of the 8 Committees.

The eight committees which have been reconstituted include - of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

Narendra Modi-led NDA stormed back into power for a second term at the Centre after bagging 353 seats in the 543-member of the Parliament.

Members of the new cabinet took oath on May 30 and were assigned their respective portfolios the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)