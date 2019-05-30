First meeting of new Union Cabinet likely Friday evening

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held Friday evening, official sources said.

They said as of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided, they added.

The newly-elected Lok Sabha members have to be administered oath.

In the coming days, the prime minister would also decided on the various cabinet committees such as Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The Union Council of Ministers was sworn-in Thursday evening.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 23:25 IST

