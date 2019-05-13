Melissa McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey as Little Big Shots host

Harvey won't be hosting the popular children's show 'Little Big Shots' as replaced him on Monday.

According to People, NBC's of said, "Melissa's just an incredible [Melissa] will bring a completely fresh perspective to it [show]."

"Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas. Changes will be apparent," Telegdy added.

The official date for the series' return has still not been announced. However, it will be aired on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. as earlier.

The announcement of the change came shortly after news of 62-year-old Harvey's daytime talk show 'Steve' getting cancelled.

The news was not hidden from Harvey, as he previously expressed displeasure over whether he and the program would stay with the when the current season ended.

During an interview in January, he had said, "I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that's my slot."

Harvey went on to admit that he would have liked for NBC to reveal the news to him personally, instead of finding out about in the press, like everybody else.

"I'm an honorable guy and I'm just an old school guy and I just thought that you're supposed to talk to people and go, 'Look, you've been good business for us. This is what we're thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?' No, you don't just put something in the paper and say, 'I'm gonna make this move right here' because it's crazy. You look at the numbers on," he said.

