Elsa Patton passes away at 84

'Real Housewives of Miami' actor Elsa Patton passed away at the age of 84.
"Our beloved Elsa Patton (AKA Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother's Day weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. Elsa was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Donald Patton who passed away last February of 2018," Fox News quoted Elsa's family as saying to local media.
Patton gained recognition from the American reality television series 'Real Housewives of Miami'. She appeared on the show along with her daughter, Marysol, on all three seasons.
Her funeral will be a private ceremony which will take place in Miami.
