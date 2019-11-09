Humbly accept Ayodhya verdict, won't file any review petition: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict regarding the Ayodhya land dispute case and made it clear that it will not go for any review or file any curative petition against the same.

"We welcome and humbly accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. I, as chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, want to make it clear that the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) will not go in for any review of the apex court's order or file any curative petition, hence any statement in this regard by any individual, lawyer or organisation which mentions that UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will go in for a review is not our line," said Zufar Faruqi, Chairman, UPSCWB.

"We are grateful to the Supreme Court for setting aside as 'erroneous' the observation of one of the Judges of the Allahabad High Court (2010), which diluted the provisions of the Places of Worship Act 1991," Faruqi added.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)