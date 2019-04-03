Hyderabad: Class X student commits suicide after being scolded for playing PUBG

A 10th standard student here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence after his parents scolded him for playing 'PUBG', said police.

The deceased identified as lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area. His body has been sent to for post mortem.

The matter came to light after the received information in wee hours of Tuesday that a boy in the vicinity had committed suicide.

The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC. An investigation in the matter is underway.

PUBG or 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is an where about 100 players fight it out in free for all combat where the sole survivor emerges victorious.

There have been calls to ban the game as it is "addictive" and has been linked to poor results of students in exams.

In February, an 18-year-old boy had allegedly committed suicide in after he had an argument with his family members over buying a new mobile phone for playing PUBG game.

