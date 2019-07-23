Hyderabad man, wife get two-year jail term for ousting mother

In a remarkable judgment, a local court in Ranga Reddy district convicted a married couple for forcing the man's 66-year-old mother to leave her house.

The Metropolitan Magistrate's court at Malkajgiri sentenced the duo to two years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 10,000, each.

The matter came to the fore when Prema Kumari, a resident of Neredmet in Secunderabad, filed a complaint in a local police station alleging that her elder son, Amit and his wife, Lavanya illegally took possession of her house and shunned her out.

"She alleged that two years after her husband, on whose name the property was registered, died, the couple forcibly took over the property and threw her out," Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagawat said.

The police said that Amit occupied the house by regularizing it on his name in June 2015.

"In October 2015, when she went out of the house, the duo locked the doors and threatened to kill her if she inquired about the property or came back home," said Bhagawat.

Based on her complaint, an investigation was initiated and the charge sheet was filed against the two accused, added Bhagawat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)