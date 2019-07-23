Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain god

-
ALSO READ
Locals pray for rain in Bihar's Gaya
Indo-French navies begin sea phase of 'Varuna' exercise
Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Foundation stone for Rs 150 cr 'replica' of Balaji temple laid
Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in Andhra's Chittoor
-
Special havan, 'Varuna Yagam' was performed by the priests of Srikalahastiswara temple in Chittoor District, to appease the rain god 'Varuna' for bountiful rains across the country this year.
The havan was organised in the premises of Mrityunjaya temple in Chowdepalle, Andhra Pradesh, where a large number of devotees took part to offer special prayers.
Devotees came with earthen pots filled with water in their hands in order to offer it to Lord 'Varuna' during the havan.
Varuna Yagam havan will continue until the container inside the temple is filled with rainwater.
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Varun is considered as the God of Rains. Vedic scholars claim that Varuna Yagam will lead to good downpour in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU