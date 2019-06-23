Hyderabad: Police bust cricket betting racket, two held

North Zone police on Saturday busted a cricket betting racket at Narayanaguda and nabbed two persons, police said.

The also conducted a raid in a flat in Duo Drops Apartment at Narayanaguda.

Police have seized Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, a TV and four from the possession of the accused, identified as (35) and Thakur Yogesh Singh (21).

While Kumar is a cricket betting bookie, Singh is an agent, the police said.

The bookie used to organise betting through Singh and received the betting amount from the punters directly and indirectly over for the ongoing ICC

Kumar hatched the plan to gain easy money through cricket betting to overcome a financial crisis.

