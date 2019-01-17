CBI files 8 FIRs against Shelter homes in Bihar

The (CBI) registered 8 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with alleged abuse of children in shelter homes across

Among those booked includes Munger Boys' Children Home, run by 'Panaah'. The action comes after the asked the investigating agency to share details about the shelter homes in

The maximum numbers of these shelter homes are for boys. The preliminary enquiry conducted by (TISS) revealed that the women staffers of these shelter homes asked the boys to send lewd messages to other women.

The (TISS) had claimed in its report that the boys in the shelter home were forced to work for the whose residential quarters were in the same premises.

On Wednesday, the registered FIR against director of Samaj Samiti Boys' Children Home in Bhagalpur and DORD Children Home in Gaya, for allegedly physically and mentally assaulting the inmates.

This comes after the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which registers two separate FIR over shelter home abuses in

In the Muzaffarpur case, over 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organisation (NGO). Thakur is allegedly the mastermind of the incidents.

In 2018, Mumbai-based (TISS) had uncovered the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal in Bihar.

As many as 11 employees including Thakur were arrested.

