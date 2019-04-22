Hyderabad to host IPL 2019 final

in will host the final of the 12th edition of (IPL) on May 12.

The stadium had organised the final of the last season on May 21, which was played between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians, the eventual champions.

in Chennai will host 1, while the Eliminator and 2 will be played at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals form the top three positions from 10 matches, while Sunrisers sit at the fourth place from nine games so far in the points table.

