Hyderabad to host IPL 2019 final

ANI  |  Cricket 

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the final of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 12.

The stadium had organised the final of the last season on May 21, which was played between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians, the eventual champions.

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host Qualifier 1, while the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals form the top three positions from 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at the fourth place from nine games so far in the points table.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 18:18 IST

