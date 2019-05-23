I accept people's verdict, says Digvijaya Singh after losing in Bhopal

-
Congress candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh, who suffered a huge defeat at the hands of his BJP rival, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on Thursday said he accepts the verdict of people in the Lok Sabha elections.
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister by a margin of 3,08,529 votes from Bhopal.
"I accept the verdict of the people of Bhopal. I will do a press conference on Friday at 4 pm," he said speaking to the media.
The poll campaign of Thakur was marred with controversies over her remarks on Nathuram Godse that he was a patriot. Godse had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.
Thakur had also made a controversial statement that the former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the terror attack in Mumbai in 2008, died due to her "curse".
