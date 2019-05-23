Priyanka Gandhi congratulates PM Modi, says respects people's mandate

Priyanka Gandhi, party's in-charge of eastern UP said that she respects the nation's mandate and congratulated and the BJP for winning the elections.

"We respect people's verdict and congratulate BJP workers and leaders, and Narendra Modi," Priyanka told ANI.

Priyanka, sister of Rahul Gandhi, aggressively campaigned for the party in 26 out of 80 seats in but the results indicate she failed to make an impact, including in Amethi- the stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

While in Uttar Pradesh, which sends highest number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, Priyanka criss-crossed the state and addressed 33 public meetings in Amethi, Raebareli, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Sikri, Bahraich, Dhaurahra, Barabanki, Kanpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mirzapur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Domariyaganj, Maharajganj, and

The political dynamics in the state changed after and Mayawati's announced seat-sharing in January, keeping the party out of their alliance.

Priyanka was appointed the on January 23. She remained dormant for over a month till her Ganga Yatra started in March from to

