Udit Raj joins Congress

BJP MP from North West Udit Raj on Wednesday joined the Congress party in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.
This comes after the BJP on Tuesday announced Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans' candidature from the North West Lok Sabha seat. Hans joined the party in 2016. Raj was elected from the constituency in 2014.
Udit Raj had on Tuesday written on Twitter that he would resign from BJP if he is denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Delhi.
"I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do goodbye to party. I am still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal. I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself," the MP tweeted.
He added, "In 2014, I trusted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and merged my 'Indian Justice Party' with BJP. I now realise many smaller regional parties have benefited more by remaining independent. Is it my fault to be known as a 'Tall' Dalit Leader? Doesn't the grand party BJP want a leader who has been chosen by Dalits themselves?"
In 2014, Raj had defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rakhi Birla by over one lakh votes in North West Delhi.
Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, and BJP has announced candidates for all the constituencies - Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi, Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi and Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi.
Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
