I consider myself NCC cadet even today: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 59th edition of Mann ki Baat and said that he considers himself an NCC cadet even today.

He also interacted with a number of NCC cadets on his radio programme and took questions and suggestions from them.

"All of us know that India's Cadet Corps, NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world. More so, since I too have been a cadet once, I consider myself to be a cadet even, today", he said.

He also spoke about the Tri-services organisation and elaborated on different aspects of NCC.

"It is a Tri-services organisation comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force. NCC means, cultivating qualities of Leadership, patriotism, selfless service discipline and hard work as an integral part of one's character; a thrilling journey of imbibing them into one's habits," said Modi.

He also extended his greetings to the cadets on the occasion of NCC day.

"At the outset on the occasion of NCC Day, I extend my best wishes to all NCC Cadets, both former and present. Every year, fourth Sunday of the month of November is celebrated as NCC Day. Generally speaking, our young generation is more likely to remember 'Friendship Day', without fail. But there are many people who, equally keep in mind NCC Day," he added.

Prime Minister Modi touched upon a number of topics including Ayodhya judgement, Bramhaputra Pushkar among others, during his address at the 59th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

