I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated: Iggy Azalea on naked pictures' leak

After Iggy Azalea's naked pictures were leaked on social media, the has finally released a statement clarifying that the pictures were from a photo shoot for a magazine.

"A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity," E! News quoted the statement.

"Today Im a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things," Azalea said following the leak of her topless pictures.

"I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print," she added.

Explaining that she was sure such pictures weren't for potential release, she said, "I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures."

"A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me," the added.

"If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I'm going though [sic]. It's like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too," she described her agony.

The expressed her wish that the real culprit behind this should be held accountable for his deeds and said, "It's important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life."

Following the leak of her topless pictures on social media, the Australian rapper deactivated her and accounts on Monday.

