I hope 'Constitution Day' reinforces obligation towards upholding constitutional ideals, values: PM

In his 59th edition of the radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he hopes that 'Constitution Day' reinforces obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values.

"I hope that the 'Constitution Day' reinforces our obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values thus contributing to nation-building. After all, this was the dream of the makers of our Constitution," Modi said during the radio address.

"My dear countrymen, November 26 is Constitution Day and it is a special day for the whole country," he underlined.

"This year it is even more special as we will be completing 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution," Modi said.

"Our Constitution guards the rights and dignity of every citizen which has been ensured owing to the farsightedness of its architects," he added.

