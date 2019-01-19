Minerva Punjab score in injury time to hold Gokulam Kerala 1-1

A 10-man FC scored an injury-time goal to snatch a 1-1 draw against Gokulam in their 13th round match here on Saturday.

Gokulam Kerala drew the first blood in the 82nd minute through Debutant but defending champions Minerva equalized in the final minute of the additional time through (90+4 minute) to share the spoils at the here.

The visiting side made their intent clear as soon as the match began and in the second minute itself Pritam Singh found the back of the net off an Abhishek Das cross, but the referee disallowed the goal.

Minerva, who are now out of reckoning for the title, suffered a jolt in the 20th minute when forward was red carded for an unnecessary foul against Gokulam keeper Arnab Das inside the box. Gokulam kept on attacking but the defending champions denied them any clear chance in the first half.

A major part of the second half was a midfield tussle with the home side mostly defending while Gokulam attacking in short bursts but was unable to create any clear chance.

Gokulam's efforts were rewarded in the 82nd minute when debutant from found the back of the net.

Minerva, who were on the verge of a seventh consecutive loss, did not stop trying and they were rewarded for their valiant efforts in the final minute of the added time.

Souvik Das sent a pass to Moinuddin inside the Gokulam box who, in turn, headed the ball to Caicedo who did not make any mistake in putting the ball home.

