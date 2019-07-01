LS passes Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to extend the period for reconstitution of the council from existing period of one year to two years.

According to AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, this would allow the tenure of the board of governors of the council to be extended for a further period of one year with effect from May 17 this year.

Supporting the Bill, the members appreciated the merits of the homoeopathic system of medicine.

The minister told the House his department was in the process of completing the matter relating to permission for homoeopathic colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

Hence, in the larger interest of students and in order to complete the time-bound academic matter, the tenure of the board of governors needed to be extended till May 17, 2020, he added.

