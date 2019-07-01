UGC launches STRIDE scheme with view to boost research culture in universities

University Grants Commission on Monday launched STRIDE scheme aimed at strengthening research culture and innovation in universities and colleges of the country.

Union HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "STRIDE scheme will strengthen research culture and innovation in colleges and universities and help students and faculty to contribute towards India's developing economy with help of collaborative research."

'Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India's Developing Economy' (STRIDE), aims to " identify young talent, strengthen research culture, build capacity, promote innovation and support trans-disciplinary research for India's developing economy and development."

The scheme also seeks to fund high impact research projects in Humanities and Social Sciences.

The scheme has three components- first is to identify young talent and providing research capacity building in diverse disciplines by mentoring, nurturing and supporting young talents to innovate solutions for local, regional, and global problems. This component is open to all disciplines for a grant up to Rs 1 crore.

The second component of the scheme is to enhance problem-solving skills with the help of social innovation and action research to improve well being of people and contribute to India's developing economy. Collaborations between universities, government, voluntary organisations, and industries are encouraged under this scheme. This component is also open to all disciplines for grant up to 50 lakh-1 crore.

The final component involves funding high impact research projects in the field of identified thrust areas in humanities and human sciences through a network of eminent scientists from leading institutions. This component is only open to specific disciplines with a possible grant of up to Rs 2 lakhs to developing a proposal.

To oversee the entire scheme, an advisory committee has been set up by the UGC under the chairmanship of Professor Bhushan Patwardhan.

The details of the scheme will be available on the UGC website by 8th July 2019. Call for proposals will be announced by UGC by 20th July. The STRIDE web portal will be open to receive applications from 31st July.

