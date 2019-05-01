I thank world community on behalf of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

-
After United Nations on Wednesday designated Pulwama attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the world community on the behalf of 130 crore Indians.
"Just now good news is coming from America and New York that United Nations has banned the dreaded terrorist and JeM chief Masood Azhar. It is a matter of satisfaction that consensuses have been formed in the world over declaring Masood Azhar a terrorist," said PM Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally at Jaipur on Wednesday.
"In our fight against terrorism, the world community is standing with India. I thank world community on the behalf of 130 crore Indians," said Narendra Modi.
"This is a big victory of the long pending efforts of India to uproot terrorism," he added.
He said that in the UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, nobody listened to the Prime Minister as the government was a "remote controlled" government.
"At that time there was a remote control government, nobody within the government listened to the Prime Minister. But what happened today in the UN shows that the voice of 130 crore Indians is roaring loud in the whole world. The voice of India is being heard everywhere now and nobody ignores it," said Narendra Modi.
In a major diplomatic victory for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Mumbai attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China also apparently joined efforts to blacklist him.
