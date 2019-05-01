I thank world community on behalf of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

After on Wednesday designated mastermind and (JeM) as a global terrorist, thanked the world community on the behalf of crore Indians.

"Just now good news is coming from and that has banned the dreaded terrorist and JeM It is a matter of satisfaction that consensuses have been formed in the world over declaring a terrorist," said PM while addressing an election rally at on Wednesday.

"In our fight against terrorism, the world community is standing with I thank world community on the behalf of crore Indians," said

"This is a big victory of the long pending efforts of to uproot terrorism," he added.

He said that in the led by Manmohan Singh, nobody listened to the as the government was a "remote controlled" government.

"At that time there was a remote control government, nobody within the government listened to the Prime Minister. But what happened today in the UN shows that the voice of crore Indians is roaring loud in the whole world. The voice of is being heard everywhere now and nobody ignores it," said Narendra Modi.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the on Wednesday designated attack mastermind and (JeM) Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after also apparently joined efforts to blacklist him.

