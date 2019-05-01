Pakistani agencies hiding Masood Azhar in a safe house in Islamabad

(India), May 1 (ANI): Designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, (JeM) and Pulwama terror attack mastermind has been shifted to a from his residence in by (ISI), sources have said.

A dossier prepared by the government on the global terrorist which has also been shared with the international community, says that the Azhar was "put under house arrest at in Bahawalpur, post ' Attack' (26.02.2019) and has been recently shifted to a "

has been hiding Azhar and his relatives from the public glare ever since he carried out against CRPF personnel in February this year in which 40 jawans were killed and has been hiding fearing a direct Indian strike on him.

In the dossier, sources said has not only intensified terrorist operations against the Indian government, security forces and civilians in but has also broadened Jaish's operational focus by joining Afghan in attacks against government and coalition forces in

" has undertaken a recruitment drive through its students and charity fronts. (Students Movement for Ideological and Geographical Defence of Islam and Pakistan), along with other wings such as and Preaching Wing, regularly organises events in close coordination in order to urge people to wage Jehad according to Sunnat and Shariah and support their action against India," the dossier says.

Azhar also decides on the deployment of terrorists along with his brother and Operational of JeM, Mufti On their direction and supervision, 'high-value operatives,' particularly trained terrorists belonging to their family are infiltrated into J & K to conduct spectacular terror attacks.

"The killings of such high-value targets by are then projected as "Shahadat" and leveraged for aggressive recruitment and fund collection activities in and PoJK. Pamphlets, books dedicated to killed terrorists, photos, posts over social media, speeches of functionaries and audio messages are released to further intensify recruitment and to radicalize for terror operations," sources said.

Maulana is also of the swimming course projected by as 'Samundari Jehad,' which has been started at in Bahawalpur, Punjab, during mid-2018. This training has also been incorporated in JeM's curriculum of advanced training towards its preparation to gain maritime capability in the medium to long run, to undertake sea/river-based operations.

Sources said and played a key role in getting designated as a global terrorist by the Security Council.

To convince and Bring them on board with the demand, Security Advisor was constantly in touch with his counterpart in The NSA also held several discussions with his American counterpart to constantly push the issue, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)