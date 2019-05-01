Congress uses the same poster for several decades : PM Modi

said that party uses the same poster for several decades by only changing the photo of their leader printed on it. He was addressing an election rally in on Wednesday.

"Once comes up with any poster at the time of elections, it uses it for several decades. About 50-60 years back, the party came up with 'Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) poster and is using it till date. In every election comes up with the same poster by only changing the photo of 'naamdaar' printed on it," said

He said that only the voice behind the advertisement changes but the slogan remains the same.

"Sometimes the 'garibi hatao' slogan is in a female voice and sometimes it is in a male voice. They only change voice and reiterate 'garibi hatao," said

"The 'karz mafi' (farm loan waiver) poster used by the Congress is also 10-15 years old. Congress before every election get the same poster stuck in different states. This is what exactly they have done in also," he added.

"The Congress has not only betrayed the farmers of this country but also soldiers. It has compromised the security of the nation for the sake of commission and corruption," he said.

Meanwhile, after on Wednesday designated Pulwama attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist, Modi thanked the world community on the behalf of 130 crore Indians.

"In our fight against terrorism, the world community is standing with I thank world community on the behalf of 130 crore Indians," said Modi.

