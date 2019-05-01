Shiv Sena clarifies its 'ban on burqa' remark

The on Wednesday issued a clarification over demanding a 'ban on burqa' in in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', stating it may be the personal opinion of the

"Every policy decision is discussed in the leader's meeting or announced by Uddhav Thackeray," said in a statement.

"Today's editorial has neither been discussed in leaders' meeting nor announced by Uddhav and thus it may be the personal opinion of on the current affairs in but is not endorsed by the or party," issued a statement on the editorial.

Citing a ban on the in after the deadly attacks, Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' demanded the imposition of a similar ban in

The Sena's proposal, however, was rejected by another NDA ally, of the Republican Party of India, who said that should not be banned as it forms part of the country's tradition.

The Shiv Sena editorial states "It has happened in Ravan's Lanka. When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We ask this question to the PM as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday".

The on Sunday adopted measures to impose a complete ban on all types of burqas and face covers in the wake of the horrific terror bombings that rattled the entire country on Easter Sunday, claiming lives of more than 250 people and injuring hundreds.

