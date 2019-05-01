NCPCR writes to EC over video showing children abusing PM Modi in presence of Priyanka Gandhi

The Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the of regarding a video in which children were seen using abusive language for before for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Vadra.

In its letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, NCPCR stated, "The Commission is in receipt of a complaint, wherein a video link has been shared, in which it is seen that children are actively participating in election campaigning. The children can be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive languages in the presence of "

The commission went on to add that in a letter on January 20, 2017, it had asked EC "to ensure that children are not involved for election purposes and also, had recommended to all parties to not to use children for distribution of posters/pamphlets, participate in slogan shouting, rallies etc."

NCPCR has now forwarded the complaint to the and asked it to take "necessary action".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)