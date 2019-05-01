JUST IN
NCPCR writes to EC over video showing children abusing PM Modi in presence of Priyanka Gandhi

ANI  |  Politics 

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Election Commission of India regarding a video in which children were seen using abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In its letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, NCPCR stated, "The Commission is in receipt of a complaint, wherein a video link has been shared, in which it is seen that children are actively participating in election campaigning. The children can be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive languages in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi."

The commission went on to add that in a letter on January 20, 2017, it had asked EC "to ensure that children are not involved for election purposes and also, had recommended to all national parties to not to use children for distribution of posters/pamphlets, participate in slogan shouting, rallies etc."

NCPCR has now forwarded the complaint to the Election Commission and asked it to take "necessary action".

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 22:48 IST

