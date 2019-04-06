I will always carry that: Ben Stokes on Bristol incident

England all-rounder, has expressed his fear of losing his career after the incident, in September 2017, where he was involved in a fight outside a and said that he will always carry that.

"No matter what happens in life with me now, the thing will always be there. It's something I'll always carry with me. It'll always be there. Always," ESPN cricinfo quoted as saying.

missed last year's Ashes tour of after being suspended by the ECB and the case concluded in December last year.

While expressing his fear of losing his career, the 27-year old said, "I was that close to my career ending and being thrown away just like that."

Stokes is also looking at the positives from the fight as he said that the incident could have been the best thing that has happened to him, in terms of the way he thinks.

"It sounds silly but, could have been the best thing that could have happened to me? Who knows. But maybe in terms of my way of thinking," he added.

Stokes also insisted that he does not want to be remembered as 'a guy who had a fight in the street' rather he wants to be remembered for the things he does on the field.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)