Kohli slams RCB bowlers after fifth consecutive defeat

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has shown displeasure towards the RCB bowlers after their fifth straight defeat, on Friday, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that bowlers did not show enough bravery.
"There's no rocket science behind it. We haven't played the kind of cricket we should be playing at the level of the IPL and if you bowl like that, with not enough bravery in the crunch moments, then it's always going to be difficult when you have power-hitters like Russell in the opposition," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kohli as saying.
"If we bowl like that, [and] we don't show composure in pressure moments, we deserve to be where we are in the table," he added.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell bestrode the RCB bowler as he smashed seven maximums and scored 48 runs off just 13 balls helping his side chase a colossal target of 205 to beat the bottom-placed RCB.
RCB will now host Delhi Capitals on April 7 and will aim to break their unwanted losing streak.
