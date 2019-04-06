I trust my strength and power, says Russell

Knight Riders' all-rounder, Andre Russell, once again showed that he can clinch victory from anywhere.

"A part of me was saying that the runs [needed] were too much but I know once I'm there, anything is possible and we won with five balls to spare," Russell said in the post-match presentation.

"No ground is too big for me, I just trust my strength and power," he added.

Russell hammered seven sixes as he scored 48 runs off just 13 balls to hand-over Royal Challengers their fifth consecutive defeat in the ongoing on Friday.

The 30-year old has the most number of sixes under his belt- 22 in this season of IPL and interestingly, the second number placed batsman, Nitish Rana, has just 12 sixes.

Even Brian Lara, former player, hailed Russell as he tweeted that squad for the upcoming should consist of and any other 10.

