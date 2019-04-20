Mumbai: Third ship of Project 15B launched

Third ship of Project 15B, Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal, was launched here at (MDL) on Saturday.

This marks yet another significant milestone in the annals of the indigenous warship design and construction programme of With a launch weight of 3037 tonnes, the vessel made its first contact with water on Saturday afternoon during the launching ceremony graced by the of Naval Staff, of (NWWA) broke a coconut on the ship's bow and launched the ship alongside which invocation from the Atharva Veda was rendered.

Project 15B feature cutting edge advanced technology and are comparable to the of similar class anywhere in the world. These have been designed indigenously by the Each ship spans 163 meters in length, 17.4 meters at beam and displaces 7300 tonnes. These ships will be propelled by four to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots. The P15B destroyers incorporate new design concepts for improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and ship maneuverability. Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fitting which make these ships difficult to detect. P 15B ships will be equipped to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

These ships are packed with an array of state of the art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets. With significant indigenous content, these ships are a true hallmark of self-reliance attained by our country in warship design and shipbuilding, and a shining example of the 'Make in India' philosophy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Guest, commended the synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, and Development Organisation, Ordnance Factory Board, Bharat Electronics Limited, other public sector enterprises and the private industry in ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India's strategic maritime objectives. He also congratulated all agencies associated with the milestone.

