IAF aircraft with 13 on board missing after take-off from Assam

An Indian transport aircraft with 13 personnel on board has gone missing in after it took-off from Assam's on Monday afternoon.

The aircraft took off from at 12.25 pm and was headed for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in The last contact between the aircraft and ground agencies took place at 1 pm.

Seven officers and six air warriors were on board the Antonov

Indian has deployed all available resources, including Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and Special Operations aircraft, on a for locating the missing aircraft.

The IAF has also launched ground troops for

The Soviet-era aircraft was inducted into the Air Force in the 1980s and has been undergoing upgrades. The missing plane is not part of the upgraded fleet of the Air Force.

Three years ago, on July 22, 2016, an aircraft of the IAF had gone missing in the air with 29 people on board. The aircraft was traveling from Chennai to Port-Blair in Andaman and Nicobar when it went missing over the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)