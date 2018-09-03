IAF rescue operation saves 8 fishermen

An (IAF) crew comprising Indumeet Singh and rescued eight stranded fishermen here on Sunday.

The information about the rescue mission was received at a short notice. No sooner did they receive the information, the Mi17 V5 helicopter was prepared and the crew got airborne.

Though the crew navigated to the coordinates, they could not find any stranded person. Subsequently they decided to carry out a recce along the flooded river, and eventually, they spotted some people stuck on a high ground.

The aircraft, which was launched from the in Gwalior, was brought down closer to the stranded fishermen and a Garud commando was sent down to winch them. Keeping clear of nearby trees, all eight of them were rescued.

The state of experienced heavy rainfall and lightning in the past few days, resulting in the death of at least 16 people.

According to the data released by the government, six people died in Shahjahanpur while three lost their lives in district. The torrential rains also claimed four lives in and Auraiya districts.

