IAF rescues three youth stranded after snowfall

The on Monday rescued three people from area of Himachal Pradesh's district after they were stranded post snowfall in the area.

The youth were identified as, Anil Kumar, Lekh Raj, and They went to Reti Dhar on October 31 and got stuck on November 2.

On the morning of November 3, (ADM) of received a phone call from a member of the Block Divisional Council of Bharmour, informing him of the situation.

The ADM immediately constituted a team of four mountaineers, two policemen and three local youth for the search and rescue operation.

The operation was called off on November 4, due to the inclement weather and inaccessible terrain. The local administration then contacted the for help and in response, the requested IAF to intervene.

The men have been rescued, are safe and now with their kin.

Fresh snowfall and rains have disrupted the daily activities of common people in the states of and

