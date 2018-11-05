IAF rescues three youth stranded after snowfall

The Indian Air Force on Monday rescued three people from Bharmour area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district after they were stranded post snowfall in the area.
The youth were identified as, Anil Kumar, Lekh Raj, and Kaka Ram. They went to Reti Dhar on October 31 and got stuck on November 2.
On the morning of November 3, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Bharmour received a phone call from a member of the Block Divisional Council of Bharmour, informing him of the situation.
The ADM immediately constituted a team of four mountaineers, two policemen and three local youth for the search and rescue operation.
The operation was called off on November 4, due to the inclement weather and inaccessible terrain. The local administration then contacted the state government for help and in response, the state government requested IAF to intervene.
The men have been rescued, are safe and now with their kin.
Fresh snowfall and rains have disrupted the daily activities of common people in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
